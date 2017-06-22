ANALYSIS: Gigaba’s plan too timid to reignite growth

On the same day that government released a new version of the mining charter, which is likely to retard investment and growth, finance minister Malusi Gigaba briefed journalists on how he plans to rescue the economy from recession. He promised action in areas in which progress has been lacking, including faster reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the rollout of high-speed Internet, finalisation of mining policy, and signing of independent power producer contracts.

He has already delivered by appointing an experienced treasury official as his director-general, and gazetting the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act, as well as moving fast to try to stabilise SAA.

These actions have been encouraging, says the CEO Initiative, but "there is still much more to be done". At the top of the lists of the CEO Initiative and Business Leadership SA is that a judicial commission of inquiry be appointed to investigate state capture.

This is beyond Gigaba’s purview, but unless corruption is dealt with, government cannot repair its relationship with business. Gigaba, himself implicated for having appointed people with Gupta links to SOE boards, faces an uphill battle to win trust.

"The minister has asked that we judge him on his actions and not on what we hear and read," said the CEO Initiative after meeting Gigaba. "We have, in turn, repeatedly assured the minister that we are watching his actions ... swift action in a number of key areas would go a long way to rebuilding confidence and returning much-needed investment."