DIGGING INTO TROUBLE
ANALYSIS: Zwane’s mining charter lunacy
The arbitrary and prescriptive new mining charter is unlikely to pass legal muster, so minerals minister Mosebenzi Zwane may be compelled to re-open negotiations with the mining industry
SA is not a dictatorship. If the chamber of mines, representing 90% of the industry by value, believes the new mining charter is unworkable and was gazetted without taking its views into account, the charter is not going to survive in its present form. Unless mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane agrees to reopen negotiations, the charter will be challenged on several legal grounds.
This is easy to forget in the first wave of panic that followed the gazetting of a detailed and prescriptive charter on June 15. It is the third version of the mining charter, which is revised every five years.
Previous mining charters failed radically to change ownership in the industry. The minister’s response was to stiffen the measures that have already failed to do more than enrich a handful of black people, instead of finding new solutions.
"What was released today is a negative for growth, investment in the sector and job creation, in our view," says Nomura economist Peter Attard Montalto.
"The lack of meaningful consultation with the chamber of mines appears to show more generally the attitude of government to mining companies."
The charter contained some startling new clauses. One was the need for all mining companies to have 30% black empowerment shareholding within 12 months, irrespective of whether they previously had black empowerment partners who had sold their stakes. The charter ignores the legal action that the chamber of mines took, and put on hold, to protect the "once empowered, always empowered" or "continuing consequences" principle of receiving credit for past deals.
Other new requirements are that new mining rights holders must pay 1% of turnover to their black shareholders, on top of any dividends enjoyed by all shareholders, and that 8% of these black empowerment shares must be held on behalf of communities in a new agency called the Mining Transformation & Development Agency.
This agency will also receive 2% of mining companies’ payroll as part of the 5% of payroll that must be allocated for skills development.
There is little clarity on the governance of this new agency so it is feared it is intended to be another source of largesse for crony enrichment.
The new charter requires 70% of all mining companies’ spending to be on locally manufactured goods, of which 21% has to be from black-owned companies. Foreign-owned companies must pay 1% of their turnover to the new agency.
The minister claims the charter was the product of extensive consultations. Yet both the chamber of mines and trade union Solidarity, which represents 9% of mine employees, boycotted the last-minute meeting called by the minister where he intended to present the charter to them, on the grounds that they were not properly consulted.
With unanimous support from its members, the chamber has rejected the unilateral imposition of a charter, says its CEO Roger Baxter. It is applying for an interdict to suspend its implementation and will also seek a court date for a declaratory order on the principle of "once empowered, always empowered".
Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis says Solidarity was given only one opportunity to make a presentation to the minister and found the process was exclusive, not inclusive, as it had been with previous charters. Solidarity intends to challenge it on the grounds of its conflict with other local and international legislation and regulation and its effect on free trade and the market economy. It will also join with the chamber as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) initially said it would study the charter, which appeared to imply it had not seen the final version either. Later it released a more detailed statement in which it said it had held "six or more formal consultations" with the department. Many of its suggestions were included. The only issue on which the NUM is seriously disappointed is that the charter does not oblige mining companies to contribute towards employee home ownership in labour-sending areas.
Chamber of mines president Mxolisi Mgojo says the chamber received a copy of the charter only 40 minutes before speaking to the media. The first and second charters were the product of extensive negotiation, leading to final agreement and the industry was open to negotiating new agreements for a third version. But in the gazetted charter, the chamber was seeing some concepts for the first time.
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr director Allan Reid says though there is no necessity for the chamber of mines to sign the charter to make it valid, it has done so previously to indicate a consultative process was followed.
The charter could be challenged on several legal grounds, he says. The first is on lack of consultation. The Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) requires the application of the principles of reasonableness and fairness in the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act. To achieve this requires consultation in good faith and the chamber does not believe its comments were taken into account.
The second legal challenge could be on the power of the minister to issue a charter, which is the argument being pursued by Malan Scholes Inc in a current court application, Reid says. This refers to the original failure to launch the first charter within the deadline set by section 100 of the MPRDA.
A third challenge could be on constitutional grounds since certain provisions of the new charter violate rights that were granted under previous charters, such as on black empowerment ownership, thereby amounting to expropriation, Reid says.
Nicola Jackson, a partner at Fasken Martineau, says some of the grounds on which the charter could be challenged include the fact that the reviewed mining charter is not law.
"The original charter was negotiated in a tripartite process involving government, labour and the industry representatives as a nonbinding guideline to the stakeholders in the industry to assist with the transitional arrangements of the then soon to be enforced MPRDA. It still remains such — a nonbinding guideline or statement of policy — nothing more. Any argument elevating the status of the charter would arguably not pass constitutional muster and would be ultra vires," she says.
A second point is that after a mining right is granted the minister may not revisit that permission unless the MPRDA specifically allows it or there was a fundamental flaw in the decision-making process, Jackson says. At the time the right was granted, the minister would have been satisfied that the applicant met the conditions of the MPRDA. That means a right cannot be revoked because certain requirements have subsequently changed, unless there is clear legislation allowing it and specifically providing for retrospectivity.
Arguably, the current provisions of the MPRDA do not allow it.
Unless the charter is elevated in status, breach of its conditions cannot trigger section 47 of the MPRDA (which allows the minister to cancel a mining right), Jackson says.
She adds that the lack of consultation with certain stakeholders, particularly the chamber of mines, is also arguably unconstitutional and in breach of chapter four of the
constitution.
Asked if this could set a precedent for the imposition of industry charters on other sectors, such as financial services, Reid says it is to be hoped that the relationship between other ministers and the industries they oversee is better than that between mineral resources and the mining industry.
