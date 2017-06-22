ANALYSIS: Zwane’s mining charter lunacy

The charter contained some startling new clauses. One was the need for all mining companies to have 30% black empowerment shareholding within 12 months, irrespective of whether they previously had black empowerment partners who had sold their stakes. The charter ignores the legal action that the chamber of mines took, and put on hold, to protect the "once empowered, always empowered" or "continuing consequences" principle of receiving credit for past deals.

Other new requirements are that new mining rights holders must pay 1% of turnover to their black shareholders, on top of any dividends enjoyed by all shareholders, and that 8% of these black empowerment shares must be held on behalf of communities in a new agency called the Mining Transformation & Development Agency.

This agency will also receive 2% of mining companies’ payroll as part of the 5% of payroll that must be allocated for skills development.

There is little clarity on the governance of this new agency so it is feared it is intended to be another source of largesse for crony enrichment.

The new charter requires 70% of all mining companies’ spending to be on locally manufactured goods, of which 21% has to be from black-owned companies. Foreign-owned companies must pay 1% of their turnover to the new agency.

The minister claims the charter was the product of extensive consultations. Yet both the chamber of mines and trade union Solidarity, which represents 9% of mine employees, boycotted the last-minute meeting called by the minister where he intended to present the charter to them, on the grounds that they were not properly consulted.

With unanimous support from its members, the chamber has rejected the unilateral imposition of a charter, says its CEO Roger Baxter. It is applying for an interdict to suspend its implementation and will also seek a court date for a declaratory order on the principle of "once empowered, always empowered".