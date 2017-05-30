Companies / Mining

WATER-USE LICENCE

CoAL clears last Makhado mine hurdle

CEO David Brown confirms the project now has the necessary mining right, water licence and environmental authorisation

30 May 2017 - 05:26 Charlotte Mathews
David Brown. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
David Brown. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Coal of Africa (CoAL) overcame the last remaining regulatory hurdle delaying its multibillion-rand Makhado thermal and coking coal project in Limpopo on Monday after Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane lifted the suspension of the company’s integrated water-use licence.

The licence was suspended a year ago after a challenge by the Vhembe Mineral Resources Forum and other parties.

CoAL shares had risen by 6.4% or 3c to 50c by midafternoon trade, after touching an earlier intraday high of 51c.

CEO David Brown said the project now had the necessary mining right, water licence and environmental authorisation. The management could proceed to start fund raising in the second half of 2017 and finalise the marketing plan for the mine.

The last updated estimate of capital costs for Makhado was $280m and the management was considering a "Makhado Lite" plan involving lower capex, a smaller production profile and quicker construction time, Brown said. The amended plan would still deliver significant returns for all involved but would make fundraising more manageable and deliver a marketing plan optimised to market demand. The original plan for Makhado released four years ago was to produce 2.3-million tonnes a year of hard coking coal and 3.2-million tonnes of thermal coal at steady state.

Total capex was estimated at about $406m.

Brown said CoAL had already secured tenure over two of the farms needed for surface rights. Two other large farms were needed, over which there were land claims.

Benchmark coking coal prices were at $149.60/tonne at the end of last week while Richards Bay coal export prices were at $73.20/tonne.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
BMW to halt production at Rosslyn plant
Companies
3.
Gupta-linked firm’s bid to buy Habib Bank ‘off ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom’s Molefe says payout was an error
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

CoAL makes progress despite delays at Makhado
Companies / Mining

CoAL hunts cash-yielding asset
Companies / Mining

CoAL to buy Uitkomst from Pan African Resources
Companies / Mining

Coal of Africa’s COO resigns after being fined for insider trading
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.