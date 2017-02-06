Companies / Mining

De Beers to maintain its spending on exploration

But diamond company says it will turn to new technology, including a hi-tech detection method, to try to improve the rate of discoveries

06 February 2017 - 16:16 PM Barbara Lewis
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Anglo American’s diamond unit De Beers will keep its diamond exploration budget steady at $35m in 2017, the company said, although it has turned to new technology to try to improve the rate of discoveries.

Many mining companies cut exploration spending because of a slump in commodity prices in 2015, as well as a widening gap between expenditure and the value of resources found as the best quality ores are depleted.

"Our exploration spending this year is likely to be in line with last year’s, around $35m," De Beers said.

De Beers, however, is employing a hi-tech detection method that measures the tiny magnetic field shifts that indicate the presence of a kimberlite pipe, where diamonds are found, well below the surface of the earth.

The industry as a whole invested about $7bn on exploration between 2000 and 2013, De Beers figures show.

The results of this spending have been meagre. De Beers says only one diamond deposit of significant size has been discovered — Bunder in India, which Rio Tinto found in 2004.

In 2016, De Beers also brought on a new mine in Canada, saying it was the world’s largest new diamond mine but would not result in a supply surge because it was only helping to replace diamonds that had been sold.

Some analysts talk about peak diamonds and De Beers has a policy of balancing production and demand to maintain its position as the biggest producer by value. Russia’s Alrosa is the biggest diamond producer by volume.

Anglo American has placed diamonds, along with copper and platinum, at the core of a business it wants to focus on increased margins rather than bulk.

Diamond sales recovered in 2016 as the entire industry bounced back from a slump in 2015.

Sales of smaller grades, however, were hit late last year by India’s decision to phase out higher denomination bank notes, constraining consumer spending in a largely cash economy.

Reuters

De Beers reports good demand at its first sale of the year

Diamond company says some Indian polishing operations have reopened but it remains cautious as the country adjusts to the post-demonetisation ...
Companies
13 days ago

De Beers handles fallout from rupee bombshell

Indian buyers to get leeway after project to demonetise economy hits the diamond business
Companies
18 days ago

Diamonds: Loss not cast in stone

The global diamond industry has had a tough couple of years, which has squeezed prices of smaller stones, perhaps permanently. But top-end diamonds ...
Features
17 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Tax deal enables Anglo to sell its Kumba stake
Companies / Mining
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Incriminating Eskom report kept in a ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Eskom fires six coal transporters in governance ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Alexander Forbes departures spur reshuffling
Companies / Financial Services
5.
The miners flocking to SA are in no mood to spend
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

De Beers reports good demand at its first sale of the year
Companies / Mining

Anglo sees output fall in core products
Companies / Mining

De Beers handles fallout from rupee bombshell
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.