Prieska may get new lease of life

The old Prieska Copper Mine in the Northern Cape, which exploited one of the world’s 30 biggest base-metal deposits until its closure in the 1990s, may be revived after an Australian-listed minerals explorer, Orion Gold, decided to exercise its option to buy 100% of the holding company.

Although copper was the first mineral mined in SA by the Dutch settlers in the 17th century, there is now only one active copper mine, Palabora, near the Kruger National Park. Small quantities of copper are also produced at the Black Mountain zinc mine in the Northern Cape and as a by-product of platinum mining.

Prieska produced 430,000 tonnes of copper and about a million tonnes of zinc in its lifetime, before owners Anglovaal closed it as copper and zinc prices at the time did not justify further capital investment.

The cash price of copper on the London Metals Exchange is at $5,574/tonne, about half its high of $10,148/tonne in February 2011, but it has staged a strong recovery since its recent low in February 2016.

Orion Gold signed an option in January 2015 to acquire Agama Exploration & Mining, which owns 73.33% of Prieska as well as Marydale, a gold exploration project, and has since been conducting a due diligence study and further drilling.

Orion said on Wednesday that results from drilling of the open pit at the Prieska deposit were "very encouraging". It expected to produce a mineral resource estimate shortly that would feed into a pre-feasibility study.

Agama is well funded to advance its main project, as it holds R30m in loan facilities and R17.5m cash in its environmental fund that has not been needed since the mine closed in 1991, Orion said.

Orion plans to pay R53m in cash, shares and options to the vendors of Agama, subject to certain conditions including regulatory approvals.