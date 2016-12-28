Miners unearth a profit bonanza — and the rally looks set to last into 2017

"We are in this sweet spot for free cash flow," said Colin Hamilton, a London-based commodities analyst at Macquarie. He said profit-fuelling conditions for the mining industry would persist into the first half. "Free cash flow will remain pretty strong, and they will be giving money back to shareholders."

Earnings outlook

In February, Melbourne-based BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, will report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $8.5bn for the six months to December, about 35% more than in the previous half, according to the average of three analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Profit at Glencore would advance about 24% to $4.9bn, while London’s Rio Tinto would report earnings up 20% to $6.4bn, according to the forecasts.

These gains are expected to continue. The top four mining companies will report another $27bn of combined earnings in the first six months of 2017, according to the forecasts. BHP rose 3.3% in Sydney Wednesday, while Rio gained 2.4%.

Morgan Stanley says base metals are a better bet next year than coal or iron ore. The bank forecasts copper will rise to $5,346/tonne from $4,854/tonne this year, and aluminum will advance to $1,786/tonne from $1,603/tonne. Zinc will reach $2,728/tonne next year from $2,085/tonne in 2016, it said.

Citigroup says most raw materials will perform strongly next year. Goldman Sachs urged investors last month to bet on higher prices as global manufacturing picks up, the first time the bank has recommended an overweight position for the asset class in more than four years.

Restarting mine

Glencore, the world’s biggest exporter of coal, said in October that it was hiring people for its Collinsville mine in northeast Australia. The site, which began production in 1919, is preparing to restart early in the New Year, buoyed by rising demand from South-East Asia.

There’s no consensus on the duration of the rebound. Demand growth for commodities is likely to slow in 2017, while materials including copper, coal and iron ore are trading well above their marginal costs of production, according to Morningstar, which forecasts weaker iron-ore prices next year and in 2018.

While mines were generating more cash, "the question is looking further out", said Michelle Lopez, a Sydney-based investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, which globally manages $403bn, including BHP and Rio shares. She questioned whether the price gains were sustainable, given that China might reverse its policy on using less coal and because new iron-ore mines were expanding capacity.