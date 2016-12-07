Implats appoints Nico Muller as its new CEO

The board of Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, chose Nico Muller as its new CEO, replacing Terence Goodlace who stepped down at the end of November.

Muller, who is the executive vice-president of the South African assets for Gold Fields, will join Implats as CEO and an executive director from April 3 next year.

Muller worked at Royal Bafokeng Platinum before joining Gold Fields to help the company turn its ailing South Deep mine around, refining the mining method and taking corrective actions after years of missing targets and budgets.

Meanwhile, Gerhard Potgieter will continue as acting CEO at Implats.

The board had been looking for someone with mining experience as it brings two big new shafts into production in SA to replace ageing shafts as well as building a new shaft in Zimbabwe to replace two ageing shafts there.

Muller had a BSc in mining engineering and had been in the industry for 27 years across a range of commodities, Implats said, adding he had “a proven track record as a successful operator, a highly rated leader and a strategic thinker. This mix of technical know-how and a strategic approach will serve Implats and all its stakeholders very well.”

Gold Fields said Muller, who joined the company in October 2014, had resigned after playing an “important role in fixing the base at South Deep and repositioning the mine for a sustainable future. In doing so, Nico has recruited a strong leadership team which will be able take South Deep forward.”

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland said: “We would like to thank Nico for re-energising the mine and getting it to break even. We wish him well in his new role at Impala.”