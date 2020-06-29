Adcorp withholds dividend as it posts a loss

Listed recruitment group Adcorp is holding on to dividends and aiming to stabilise its business after SA’s recessionary economy and rising unemployment pushed it into a loss in the year to end-February.

The group reported a loss of R603.7m for the period under review from a profit of R262m previously, after writing down its businesses by about R560m due to a deteriorating business outlook.

Adcorp wants to save cash and will be selling off assets, and said on Monday it was in negotiations to sell its Australian specialist oil and gas recruiter Dare, which it acquired in 2015 for R280m.

The group, which has 110-million shares in issue, had paid a dividend of 96.1c previously.

The group is bracing for the economic fallout from Covid-19, but said on Monday revenue to date had exceeded initial forecasts.

“The implementation of the cost-saving and liquidity management interventions have also delivered better outcomes than anticipated,” the group said.

In morning trade on Monday, Adcorp’s share had jumped 12.68% to R4, having fallen by more than two-thirds so far in 2020.

