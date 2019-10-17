human resources
Adcorp stuns its investors
The unexpected resignation of the company’s CEO and a collapse in profit have shareholders biting their nails
17 October 2019 - 05:00
It’s difficult to comprehend the interim earnings collapse at human resources specialist Adcorp. Even more so when the annual report to end-February gave every indication that a turnaround plan was firmly on track.
Back then, Adcorp had pencilled in R1bn in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation by the 2022 financial year — a number that now surely is seriously undermined by an interim trading update that estimated there would be a nearly 95% plunge in headline earnings to 4.9c-5.9c a share.
