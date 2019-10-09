Companies

Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro resigns amid strategy review

The employment services group that has been pursuing a turnaround plan will bring forward its financial results

09 October 2019 - 10:07 karl gernetzky
Innocent Dutiro. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Innocent Dutiro. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

JSE-listed employment services group Adcorp, which suffered its worst one-day fall in 16 years earlier in October, said on Wednesday that CEO Innocent Dutiro has resigned amid a review of a turnaround strategy he spearheaded.

The company said it will review its operations to ensure it is not doing too much at once, as well as bring forward its results, scheduled for October 28, to end-August.

Since Dutiro took the reins in October 2017, Adcorp’s share price has risen 9.4%.

Dutiro had pursued a strategy of cost-cutting and focusing on new businesses, including in consulting and training. The group said on Wednesday it will review current initiatives, “with a view to prioritise them and ensure that the group is not trying to do too many things concurrently”.

Adcorp’s statement on Wednesday did not provide further details on the reason for Dutiro’s resignation, or on when he would exit the position.

Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark said Dutiro’s resignation is surprising, given that Dutiro was appointed to turn the company around, which he had done to some degree of success.

“It does lead to more questions about what is going on inside Adcorp, the company does seem to be on a better footing,” he said. Dutiro may have a resigned due to pressure from investors seeking a change at the top given the company’s recent poor update, said Clark, although this was speculative.

The company’s share price plummeted 22.5% on October 4, when it warned that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its six months to end-August would fall up to 94.5%.

Many clients in SA had responded to the economic climate by cutting back on their workforce or delaying permanent appointments, the group said at the time.

Drought conditions in Australia also put pressure on the group’s Labour Solutions Australia (LSA) business, which primarily provides staff for the agricultural sector.

“The past 12 months have seen record-high daily temperatures followed by unprecedented torrential rain and flooding, resulting in widespread crop failures and livestock losses, hence a decline in demand for the staff provided by LSA,” the statement reads.

The company’s share price was unchanged at R16.20 on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market nod for Adcorp’s change of fortunes

Workplace solutions deliver strong interim results as new management steers the company to recovery
Companies
11 months ago

Cost-cutting allows Adcorp to become profitable again

The company said it was on track to realise the balance of the R200m savings identified as part of the first phase of cost reduction
Companies
11 months ago

Tactics to survive the markets massacre

While the bear prowls the JSE, there are ways for sharp punters to insulate a portfolio against further downside risk
Features
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Adcorp has worst slump in 25 years after warning SA employers are cutting back

Companies / Management

Brain drain circles the plughole in IT

Business

WATCH: What Adcorp did to turn things around

Companies / Management

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.