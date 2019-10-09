Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro resigns amid strategy review

JSE-listed employment services group Adcorp, which suffered its worst one-day fall in 16 years earlier in October, said on Wednesday that CEO Innocent Dutiro has resigned amid a review of a turnaround strategy he spearheaded.

The company said it will review its operations to ensure it is not doing too much at once, as well as bring forward its results, scheduled for October 28, to end-August.

Since Dutiro took the reins in October 2017, Adcorp’s share price has risen 9.4%.

Dutiro had pursued a strategy of cost-cutting and focusing on new businesses, including in consulting and training. The group said on Wednesday it will review current initiatives, “with a view to prioritise them and ensure that the group is not trying to do too many things concurrently”.

Adcorp’s statement on Wednesday did not provide further details on the reason for Dutiro’s resignation, or on when he would exit the position.

Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark said Dutiro’s resignation is surprising, given that Dutiro was appointed to turn the company around, which he had done to some degree of success.

“It does lead to more questions about what is going on inside Adcorp, the company does seem to be on a better footing,” he said. Dutiro may have a resigned due to pressure from investors seeking a change at the top given the company’s recent poor update, said Clark, although this was speculative.

The company’s share price plummeted 22.5% on October 4, when it warned that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its six months to end-August would fall up to 94.5%.

Many clients in SA had responded to the economic climate by cutting back on their workforce or delaying permanent appointments, the group said at the time.

Drought conditions in Australia also put pressure on the group’s Labour Solutions Australia (LSA) business, which primarily provides staff for the agricultural sector.

“The past 12 months have seen record-high daily temperatures followed by unprecedented torrential rain and flooding, resulting in widespread crop failures and livestock losses, hence a decline in demand for the staff provided by LSA,” the statement reads.

The company’s share price was unchanged at R16.20 on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za