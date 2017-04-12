WATCH: How SMEs can make the most of social media
12 April 2017 - 13:13 PM
Picture: ISTOCK
Social networks are essential for explaining the logic of political and institutional arrangements between businesses and their environment.
By introducing the concepts of social networking system within SMEs a better understanding of business dynamics can be reached but how do you achieve this?
Gil Sperling, co-founder of Popimedia, gives a masterclass on the impact of social media on SMEs.
• Masterclass airs on Business Day TV channel 412
Please login or register to comment.