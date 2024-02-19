Millions siphoned from Premier Fishing in cybersecurity attack
Company was victim of a cyberattack in November which saw $820,000 transferred to an unknown third party
19 February 2024 - 17:29
Premier Fishing & Brands’ majority shareholder African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) said the company’s CEO, Sooren Ramdenee, has been disciplined for negligence after a cyberattack that saw millions of rand siphoned from the company.
AEEI said on Monday that Premier Fishing, in which it owns a controlling stake of 56.23%, fell victim to a cyberattack in November which saw $820,000 (R15.5m) transferred from its bank account to “an unknown third party.”..
