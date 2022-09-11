×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Petrobras plumps for Yara’s bid for its fertiliser unit

11 September 2022 - 16:58 Tatiana Bautzer and Rafaella Barros
A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 9 2020. Picture: SERGIO MORAES/REUTERS
A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 9 2020. Picture: SERGIO MORAES/REUTERS

Sao Paulo/Rio de Janeiro — Yara International is close to acquiring the fertiliser unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, two sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

Petrobras has selected Yara’s bid and the deal now needs to be approved by the company’s board, one of the sources said. An announcement is expected over the next weeks.

Yara declined to comment on “market rumours”. Petrobras declined to comment on the choosing of Yara’s proposal, referring to its latest filing in late August in which it said the companies could present binding proposals.

In a statement on Friday, Petrobras denied imminence of a sale, adding the process is in the binding phase, “having not reached the stage of receiving proposals”.

Yara already owns five plants in Brazil and 24 mixing facilities. It also owns mining and port operations.

The Petrobras fertiliser unit, known as UFN-III, is based in Mato Grosso do Sul state, one of Brazil’s largest grain producers.

The sources did not specify the deal value, but said it will be lower than $100m, since the unit is not yet operational.

Petrobras has been trying to sell the unit for some time. In February it agreed to sell it to Russian group Acron, but the deal collapsed. In May the oil company relaunched the process with advisory of the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco.

Other companies interested in the deal included Brazilian group Unigel and steelmaker CSN. The final deal announcement has been delayed due to recent changes in Petrobras’s board.

Brazil is dependent on fertiliser imports. Construction of the fertiliser unit in the city of Tres Lagoas began in 2011 and was stopped in 2014 with 81% completed after Petrobras rescinded a contract alleging companies were not compliant.

When operational, the unit is expected to produce 2,200 tonnes of ammonia and 3,600 tonnes of urea daily, about 20% of the urea consumption in the country. The unit is expected to be completed within two to three years.

Petrobras is expected to offer the acquirer an option of buying the unit with a natural gas supply contract. The state-controlled company had a larger fertiliser business, but began divesting in 2018. Interest for fertiliser businesses has risen after the Ukraine war interrupted supply and raised fertiliser prices.

Reuters

Pandemic toilet-paper hoarding a wise move as tissue-paper prices surge

The toilet-paper industry is a microcosm of the manufacturing sector, where production costs are skyrocketing in line with soaring energy prices
Opinion
4 days ago

Calls for French fry import duties to be lifted

Itac imposed provisional antidumping duties for frozen potato chips imported or originating from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands
National
6 days ago

Killer ozone pollution threatens Africa’s food security

The gas can cause substantial losses by quickly ageing crops before they reach full production potential
World
1 week ago

CHRIS ROPER: Africa a pawn in geopolitical chess game

Attempts to cosy up to Africa with the offer of financial aid are all good and well, but they don’t mask the fundamental inequalities baked into the ...
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart will shut unprofitable Cambridge if sale ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty sees ‘happy days’ amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Capitec slumps on ‘disappointing’ first-half ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shoprite to embark on record expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

EMILE MYBURGH: Why Lula is the best man for Brazil and SA

Opinion

Brazil’s Lula and Bolsonaro launch election campaigns

World / Americas

Glencore prepares to pay $1.5bn in fines to settle claims including bribery

Companies / Mining

Bolsonaro replaces retired navy officer as energy minister as fuel prices climb

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.