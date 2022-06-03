CSIR’s surveillance tech a giant leap to curbing poaching

The Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a surveillance radar system that can protect critical assets and infrastructure on the ground.

The Meerkat Wide Area Surveillance System (WASS) is successfully used to detect and classify people and animals over a wide area, and has had well-documented success in curbing rhino poaching incidents through wide-area surveillance.

WASS’s recent tech upgrades have applications that can provide protection for critical infrastructure, border safeguarding, maritime surveillance and safeguarding rural and agricultural environments.

The Meerkat WASS uses a Reutech Radar Systems ground surveillance radar sensor to detect and localise the movements of suspicious objects. It also uses a CSIR-developed electro-optic day and night sensor to classify these as either a human or an animal.

The sensor system can be remotely deployed on an unprepared site to optimise sensor placement. Information regarding the suspicious object is displayed in a control room on a geo-referenced electronic map, providing actionable intelligence to facilitate the co-ordination of counter-poaching operations.

“From the lessons learnt through the successful deployment and optimisation of the Meerkat system, it became obvious that automating the functions in the system would have a marked effect on the operations in an application that requires 24/7 wide-area surveillance,” says Charl Petzer, CSIR programme manager for integrated security.

He says this would reduce the large burden on an organisation’s operational costs, but no longer relying on operators to perform the classification of humans from animals.