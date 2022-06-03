JSE firms ahead of US jobs report
Investors are on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the US into a recession
03 June 2022 - 11:34
The JSE was on course to follow global markets higher on Friday, with investors’ attention turning to the US jobs report for clues on the pace of policy tightening.
Investors remain on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the world’s largest economy into a recession. Friday’s May labour report is likely to show the smallest gain in jobs since 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now