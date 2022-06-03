Markets JSE firms ahead of US jobs report Investors are on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the US into a recession B L Premium

The JSE was on course to follow global markets higher on Friday, with investors’ attention turning to the US jobs report for clues on the pace of policy tightening.

Investors remain on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the world’s largest economy into a recession. Friday’s May labour report is likely to show the smallest gain in jobs since 2021...