Omnia rewards shareholders with R1bn in dividends

Omnia will return R1bn to shareholders after the chemicals and fertiliser group succeeded in turning around the business through settling its debt, which has been a stumbling blocks since 2019.

The company on Tuesday announced the resumption of an ordinary dividend for the first time since 2018 and declared a special dividend after swinging to a net cash of R1.2bn from in the year to March, from net debt of R1.9bn...