Omnia rewards shareholders with R1bn in dividends
22 June 2021 - 10:00
Omnia will return R1bn to shareholders after the chemicals and fertiliser group succeeded in turning around the business through settling its debt, which has been a stumbling blocks since 2019.
The company on Tuesday announced the resumption of an ordinary dividend for the first time since 2018 and declared a special dividend after swinging to a net cash of R1.2bn from in the year to March, from net debt of R1.9bn...
