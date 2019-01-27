Companies / Land & Agriculture

Farmers warn of crisis as heat stress threatens crops and livestock

As little as 60% of available land was planted this season and those crops are being threatened by heat stress, Grain SA warns

27 January 2019 - 17:10 Felix Njini
Picture: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT

Farmers are warning of a brewing crisis as persistent dryness and hot weather threaten crops and livestock just three years after the country grappled with the worst drought on record.

As little as 60% of available land was planted this season and those crops are being threatened by heat stress, lobby group Grain SA says.

The country will need to import yellow  maize and there is  a possibility it will have shortages of the staple white variety despite a large carry-over stock from last season, CEO  Jannie de Villiers said.

“If we don’t get rains …  in some of the areas, most of those plants will die,” he said. “This will put SA in a very tight situation.”

Farmers still have not recovered from the 2015-16 season, De Villiers said.

Maize production that year was hurt by the worst drought since records began more than a century ago.

The Agricultural Business Chamber is in talks with the government, banks and businesses about support for the sector, the group said on Friday.

A December survey showed 31,000 jobs and R7bn  have been lost due to the drought, which is having a “devastating impact” on crops, the chamber said.

“As the situation stands, we are going to lose farmers, we are going to lose livestock,” said Gerhard Schutte, CEO  of the Red Meat Producers Association.

“We need drought aid. If that aid isn’t in place by the beginning of winter, we really have serious problems.”

