WATCH: AECI’s revenue growth fails to boost earnings

28 February 2024 - 20:52
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED

AECI reported a 5.4% increase in annual revenue, but the chemicals and explosives group’s headline earnings per share took a 12% knock as a result of higher finance costs. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Holger Riemensperger for an assessment of the performance.

