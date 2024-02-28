Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Cashbuild posts lower earnings as interest rates hammer consumers

Business Day TV speaks to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager

28 February 2024 - 20:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Cashbuild has reported a 20% drop in interim headline earnings per share in an economic environment that challenges consumers. Business Day TV asked the building materials retailer’s CEO, Werner de Jager, for more details.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay battle with franchisee rages on
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sars pushes envelope with R4.9bn Sasfin suit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom files appeal against SCA ruling on Please ...
National
4.
Sasol and Transnet in partnership for ammonia ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Zara launches Lefties to counter Shein
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.