A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Cashbuild has reported a 20% drop in interim headline earnings per share in an economic environment that challenges consumers. Business Day TV asked the building materials retailer’s CEO, Werner de Jager, for more details.
WATCH: Cashbuild posts lower earnings as interest rates hammer consumers
Business Day TV speaks to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager
