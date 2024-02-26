AECI expects lower earnings as increased finance costs weigh
The group says it remains cash generative and has a strong platform for its new strategy
26 February 2024 - 19:55
Explosives and chemicals group AECI expects a fall in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December, though its earnings per share are expected to be higher.
The group said in a trading statement on Monday that its full-year HEPS are expected to be 7%-16% lower at R10.77-R11.99. The drop reflects the effect of increased finance costs, driven by interest rate rises and short-term funding to accommodate increased working capital levels during the year to support revenue growth...
