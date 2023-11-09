Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sappi’s annual profit slumps

Business Day TV spoke to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie

09 November 2023 - 17:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Tough trading conditions and an underwhelming Chinese recovery have weighed on Sappi. In this environment, the paper and packaging group posted a near 62% decline in headline earnings per share but maintained its dividend at 15c. Business Day TV unpacked the results in greater detail with company CEO, Steve Binnie.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Tongaat Hulett confirms Gumede Consortium deal
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Sappi’s profit halves as customers hold on to ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Sibanye-Stillwater set to buy US metals recycler
Companies / Mining
4.
Sephaku reports lower interim profit as building ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Local sales volumes fall for Truworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.