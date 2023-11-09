WATCH: Sappi’s annual profit slumps

Tough trading conditions and an underwhelming Chinese recovery have weighed on Sappi. In this environment, the paper and packaging group posted a near 62% decline in headline earnings per share but maintained its dividend at 15c. Business Day TV unpacked the results in greater detail with company CEO, Steve Binnie.
