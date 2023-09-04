Matias Cardarelli named new CEO of PPC
Cardarelli replaces Roland van Wijnen, who will stay until the end of 2023 to facilitate a smooth handover
04 September 2023 - 10:41
PPC has appointed Matias Cardarelli as its new CEO for the next four years with effect from the last quarter of 2023.
Cardarelli has held various positions at a number of private cement companies including heading and chairing Natal Portland Cement (NPC) part of the Intercement group, and has led the operational and financial turnaround of Amreyah Cement in Egypt and scaling-up of Yguazu Cementos in Paraguay, PPC said...
