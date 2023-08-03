Mpact raises dividend as interim profit leaps
Paper and plastics packaging group says lower sales were more than offset by higher prices
03 August 2023 - 11:57
Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact hiked its interim dividend after reporting a jump in profit thanks to higher selling prices despite lower sales.
The company, valued at about R4bn on the JSE, will pay shareholders 45c a share for the six months to end-June — an increase of 12.5% — after profit from continuing operations jumped 36.8% year on year to R331.4m...
