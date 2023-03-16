Zwelakhe Mnguni, portfolio manager at Benguela Global Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Well, here’s news that won’t surprise anyone. Though things have been quiet on the public front for a few months, the litigious battle between Caxton and Mpact rages on and continues to make legal history. Not only has a section 165 action been launched but Caxton is set to take the Takeover Special Committee (TSC) on review for, among other things, its unconstitutional fettering of free commercial speech.
What is a section 165 action? you ask...
MPACT/CAXTON
Down the takeover rabbit hole
Caxton appears to be making legal history in its tortuous bid for control of packaging group Mpact — which continues to shrug off the assault, paying hefty dividends into the bargain
