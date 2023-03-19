Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Vehicle and taxi financier Transaction Capital faced a bloodbath this week as investors, shaken by a trading update that flagged problems in its taxi finance business and used-vehicle operation, dumped its shares at such a rapid rate that the share price halved.
On Monday, Transaction Capital said in a trading update that it expected a more than 20% drop in half-year earnings amid margin pressure at WeBuyCars, in which it has a 75% stake. It said its SA Taxi business was unlikely to recover to pre-Covid levels in the short to medium term, leading to the restructuring of the unit...
Transaction Capital faces bumpy ride
WeBuyCars can't sell enough, SA Taxi losing passengers as costs rocket
