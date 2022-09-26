Volkswagen to price bumper Porsche IPO at top end of range

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Ending endemic theft will not immediately remedy Eskom’s faulty plants
Auditor-general gives department of defence yet another qualified opinion
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers advised clients to use cards or cash to make payments or USSD for urgent transactions
Additional monetary policy tightening is required to lower inflation, says Paris-based organisation
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
The Treasury and central bank statements come towards the end of a day of turmoil for Britain’s currency and debt
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
Berlin — Porsche shares are poised to price at the top end of the previously announced range, potentially valuing the sports car brand at up to €75bn in one of Europe’s biggest-ever listings.
Several bookrunners involved in the deal said Porsche’s books were covered multiple times ahead of the company’s market debut on September 29.
Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker and Porsche’s owner, said earlier in September it would price preferred shares at €76.50-€82.50, giving a valuation of up to €75bn.
Orders below the top end of the range risk missing out, as indicated demand has exceeded the full deal size, bookrunners said, with one describing demand as “incredibly robust”.
Books will close at midday on September 28, with shares in Porsche, maker of the iconic 911 model, expected to start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 29.
The strong demand comes even though valuations of other luxury carmakers, such as Aston Martin and Ferrari, have fallen recently.
At the upper end of the valuation, the listing could be Germany’s second-largest on record and the biggest in Europe since 1999, Refinitiv data showed.
The bumper flotation, generating between €18.1bn and €19.5bn, comes at a time when instability in European markets has meant almost no other share sales have taken place.
A total of 911-million Porsche shares will be divided into 455.5- million preferred shares and 455.5-million ordinary shares.
Up to 113,875,000 preferred shares, carrying no voting rights, will be sold to investors over the course of the initial public offering.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Volkswagen to price bumper Porsche IPO at top end of range
Parent company of the luxury sports carmaker to aim at €75bn in one of Europe’s biggest-ever listings
Berlin — Porsche shares are poised to price at the top end of the previously announced range, potentially valuing the sports car brand at up to €75bn in one of Europe’s biggest-ever listings.
Several bookrunners involved in the deal said Porsche’s books were covered multiple times ahead of the company’s market debut on September 29.
Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker and Porsche’s owner, said earlier in September it would price preferred shares at €76.50-€82.50, giving a valuation of up to €75bn.
Orders below the top end of the range risk missing out, as indicated demand has exceeded the full deal size, bookrunners said, with one describing demand as “incredibly robust”.
Books will close at midday on September 28, with shares in Porsche, maker of the iconic 911 model, expected to start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 29.
The strong demand comes even though valuations of other luxury carmakers, such as Aston Martin and Ferrari, have fallen recently.
At the upper end of the valuation, the listing could be Germany’s second-largest on record and the biggest in Europe since 1999, Refinitiv data showed.
The bumper flotation, generating between €18.1bn and €19.5bn, comes at a time when instability in European markets has meant almost no other share sales have taken place.
A total of 911-million Porsche shares will be divided into 455.5- million preferred shares and 455.5-million ordinary shares.
Up to 113,875,000 preferred shares, carrying no voting rights, will be sold to investors over the course of the initial public offering.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche listing soured by governance concerns
Volkswagen targets up to $75bn valuation in Porsche IPO
Porsche clan claws back control over carmaker in one of Europe’s biggest share ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.