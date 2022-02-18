Companies / Industrials PPC asks for leave to appeal ruling it should hand over secret report Document is irrelevant in its labour dispute with its former head of corporate affairs Siobhan McCarthy, cement maker says B L Premium

PPC is applying for leave to appeal a labour court ruling ordering it to hand over a top secret forensic report that a former employee alleges contains details of who is responsible for leaking market-sensitive information to the media in 2017.

The labour court informed the cement maker’s legal team on February 3 that it must provide Siobhan McCarthy, PPC’s former head of corporate affairs, with a forensic investigation report it commissioned after complaints she made against the company’s former CFO Tryphosa Ramano...