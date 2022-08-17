Tiger Brands unveils solar power at 35 manufacturing plants

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
SA’s largest packaged goods company, Tiger Brands, announced on Wednesday that it was beginning the rollout of solar power at 35 of its manufacturing sites in a bid to reduce its energy intensity by 30% by 2030.
This comes as the owner of Koo, Oros and Crosse & Blackwell looks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% against science-based targets by 2030, with a target of net zero emissions by 2050.
The multimillion-rand investment into solar looks to power 65% of the business’ electricity requirements at a manufacturing level across SA with on-site solar power, and other renewable energy solutions installation set to begin at four sites before rolling out to the remaining 31 manufacturing plants.
The Henneman Mill in the Free State, King Foods in the North West, as well as its beverages and the home and personal care manufacturing plants in Gauteng will be the first in line to have the green-power sources installed.
Projected to go online between the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, the sites will be able to generate 2MW of power that will be providing at least a third of their power usage.
The R29bn food manufacturing giant said this would be done through the procurement of power purchase agreements from Independent Power Producers, while it also explores biogas, wind, batteries and hydrogen among others.
“Harnessing the power of natural energy sources is first and foremost about minimising our impact on the environment and doing our part to reduce reliance and strain on the national grid so that more South Africans have access to the resource,” Tiger Brands chief manufacturing officer Derek McKernan said.
“This is not a one-size-fits-all solution that we are introducing. We want to ensure that we assess the requirements of each site individually and implement initiatives and innovations that best suit each site while removing all forms of power wastage,” said McKernan.
In line with the business’s aim to reduce its energy intensity 30% by 2030, the company said it had introduced several initiatives to reduce energy intensity at its manufacturing sites to maximise efficiency efforts, including detailed site investigations to identify water and energy reduction opportunities, as well as ensuring accurate measurement and metering at the sites.
Meanwhile, developments around the finalisation of the sale of its fruit canning factory in the Cape winelands are still murky.
Tiger Brands extended its operations at its loss-making Langeberg & Ashton Foods until May 2023 as it considers purchase offers for the business, throwing a lifeline to as many as 4,000 workers and dozens of farmers in the area.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Tiger Brands unveils solar power at 35 manufacturing plants
The aim is to have 65% of the business’s electricity requirements at a manufacturing level across SA sourced from sustainable energy by 2030
