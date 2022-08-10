×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Libstar buys Cape Foods to gain access to new markets

To expand its food offering, consumer goods group acquires Cape firm specialising in herbs, spices and seasoning blends

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 15:16 Nico Gous

Consumer goods group Libstar says it has finalised its acquisition of Cape Foods, which will give it access to new markets and value-added products in the dry condiments category.

Libstar, which produces Lancewood dairy products, Denny mushrooms and Goldcrest canned goods, said the purchase is part of its strategy to grow its basket of noncommoditised food products such as spices...

