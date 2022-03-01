Companies Barloworld keeps Russian operations going amid escalating sanctions Russia contributes 78% of Equipment Eurasia’s revenue and 20% of the group’s revenue from continuing operations B L Premium

Diversified industrial multinational Barloworld says it has sufficient funding facilities to run its Russian operations, despite payments from customers affected via the Russian central bank system that’s been harmed by crushing sanctions by the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been hit with severe disruptions to its exports of all commodities, from oil to grains, after Western nations imposed stiff sanctions on Moscow that have sent the rouble tumbling to record lows in previous days...