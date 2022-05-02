Ardagh’s R10bn acquisition of Consol gets green light
Competition authorities emphasise Luxembourg-based group’s responsibility to finalise SA company’s planned the glass manufacturing facility
02 May 2022 - 17:44
The Competition Tribunal has approved the acquisition of Consol Holdings by Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group, with empowerment and investment conditions.
In November 2021, glass jars and metal packager Ardagh offered R10.1bn to acquire the local manufacturer and supplier of glass packaging for the food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries Consol...
