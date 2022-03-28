Hulamin upbeat over healthy order book, but scraps dividend as metal prices rocket
While strong demand for beverage cans and rising prices helped the group return to profit in 2021, it is concerned about volatility in input prices
28 March 2022 - 08:20
UPDATED 28 March 2022 - 14:42
Aluminium group Hulamin says a full order book and a more than tripling of its profits in 2021 have given it reasons for optimism, but it has decided to hold onto its dividend for 2021 due to the threat posed by surging commodity prices on its cash flows.
Russia’s war with Ukraine has prompted a crisis in energy markets and surging metal prices, CEO Richard Jacob told Business Day, providing reasons for caution, even though no physical disruption to the flow of inputs or products is expected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now