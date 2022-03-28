Companies / Industrials Hulamin upbeat over healthy order book, but scraps dividend as metal prices rocket While strong demand for beverage cans and rising prices helped the group return to profit in 2021, it is concerned about volatility in input prices B L Premium

Aluminium group Hulamin says a full order book and a more than tripling of its profits in 2021 have given it reasons for optimism, but it has decided to hold onto its dividend for 2021 due to the threat posed by surging commodity prices on its cash flows.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has prompted a crisis in energy markets and surging metal prices, CEO Richard Jacob told Business Day, providing reasons for caution, even though no physical disruption to the flow of inputs or products is expected...