Companies / Industrials ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it aims to restart Saldanha operation Largest steel producer in Africa launches a study on developing 100MW facilities in Western Cape and Gauteng B L Premium

Steel giant ArcelorMittal says it aims to reduce its dependence on the national grid and lower its staggering electricity bill by 2025 as it kicks off a feasibility study into two renewable-energy plants in SA’s largest cities.

The Gauteng-based steelmaker is also looking to restart its Saldanha operations using green hydrogen. The move could restore jobs lost at Saldanha where it closed a plant in 2019. ..