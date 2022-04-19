ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it aims to restart Saldanha operation
Largest steel producer in Africa launches a study on developing 100MW facilities in Western Cape and Gauteng
19 April 2022 - 19:45
Steel giant ArcelorMittal says it aims to reduce its dependence on the national grid and lower its staggering electricity bill by 2025 as it kicks off a feasibility study into two renewable-energy plants in SA’s largest cities.
The Gauteng-based steelmaker is also looking to restart its Saldanha operations using green hydrogen. The move could restore jobs lost at Saldanha where it closed a plant in 2019. ..
