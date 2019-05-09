ArcelorMittal SA says steel sales fell 10.1% in the first quarter

ArcelorMittal SA, Africa’s biggest steel producer, says sales of the alloy fell 10.1% in the three months to end-March because of weak demand in SA and a decline in exports.

Domestic sales volumes fell 5% as the weaker economy led to lower consumption, and because of “a short burst of imports as customers took advantage of the sudden price drops seen in international markets in the fourth quarter of 2018”.

Export sales fell 23.1% compared to a “very buoyant global market” a year before “and a more cautious seaborne market in the first quarter of 2019 following the sudden price drops”.

Analysts have cautioned that steel demand could be affected by the trade war between the US and China.