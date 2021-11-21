NPA hopes to wrap up Tongaat investigations in early 2022
CEO Gavin Hudson says civil cases against former executives are still in the hands of lawyers
21 November 2021 - 20:23
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it hopes to finalise investigations related to Tongaat Hulett’s accounting scandal in early 2022 but there is no decision yet on whether to prosecute the former executives allegedly involved.
“The matter is one of the priority matters for the province and the progress thereof is being monitored,” KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu said on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now