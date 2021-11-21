Companies / Industrials NPA hopes to wrap up Tongaat investigations in early 2022 CEO Gavin Hudson says civil cases against former executives are still in the hands of lawyers B L Premium

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it hopes to finalise investigations related to Tongaat Hulett’s accounting scandal in early 2022 but there is no decision yet on whether to prosecute the former executives allegedly involved.

“The matter is one of the priority matters for the province and the progress thereof is being monitored,” KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu said on Thursday...