Business Tongaat has bought time to make tough decisions on debt Its plan now is to reduce debt by a further R3.2bn over the next 18 to 24 months to get it on a more stable footing

Tongaat Hulett is making progress in turning around its business but it may have to make some difficult decisions further down the road as it seeks to reduce a debt pile that still dwarfs its market capitalisation.

Gavin Hudson, the former SABMiller executive brought in as CEO in February 2019, says these decisions may include a rights issue on its own, or one underpinned by a strategic investor, or, as a last resort, the sale of assets that could break up the group...