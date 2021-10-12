M&R buys JJ White to bolster presence in North America
Founded in 1920, JJ White is a multi-trade engineering and contracting business, headquartered in the US
12 October 2021 - 16:09
Specialist engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has acquired privately owned JJ White Incorporated, in a $28.25m (R423.75m) deal that will deepen its presence in the North American market.
M&R, led by CEO Henry Laas, has reshaped its portfolio over the past six years to focus on three main areas: oil and gas; metals and minerals; and power and water...
