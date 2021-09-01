Companies / Industrials Murray & Roberts swings back into profit as contracts roll in

Murray & Roberts struck an optimistic tone on Wednesday, saying it is about to enter a strong earnings growth trajectory that could last years as diversification efforts by the former construction heavyweight start to pay off after swinging back to profitability.

The company, led by CEO Henry Laas, returned to profit with R63m in headline earnings, or 16 cents a share, in the year to the end of June from a loss of R349m a year earlier. Headline earnings is the primary measure of profit that excludes one-off, non-trading items to give a fuller picture of a company’s underlying performance. ..