M&R secures contracts worth R1.2bn
M&R says its Cementation USA unit has an underground characterisation development and infrastructure project in Utah for Kennecott Utah Copper
03 August 2021 - 13:50
Engineering group Murray & Roberts’ (M&R’s) mining platform has been awarded two contracts worth R1.2bn for work in the US and Canada.
The group reported earlier in 2021 that its order book stood at a record R60.5bn at the end of December, primarily consisting of an energy, resources and infrastructure platform, which trades under the name Clough, an Australia-based business...
