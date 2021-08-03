Companies / Industrials M&R secures contracts worth R1.2bn M&R says its Cementation USA unit has an underground characterisation development and infrastructure project in Utah for Kennecott Utah Copper

Engineering group Murray & Roberts’ (M&R’s) mining platform has been awarded two contracts worth R1.2bn for work in the US and Canada.

The group reported earlier in 2021 that its order book stood at a record R60.5bn at the end of December, primarily consisting of an energy, resources and infrastructure platform, which trades under the name Clough, an Australia-based business...