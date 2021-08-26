Companies / Industrials OneLogix yearns for an economic recovery The logistics and transport group needs people to be mobile and businesses to be more confident B L Premium

Logistics services provider OneLogix has positioned itself for a recovery but management is getting frustrated about how long it is taking SA to rebound from the pandemic.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of R592m, saw its revenue fall 6% to R2.46bn in the year to end-May 2021 and its earnings per share fall 13% to 12.5c per share, as the country was placed in and out of economic lockdowns...