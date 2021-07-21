Companies / Industrials Nissan and Isuzu confirm they lost production due to riots Two more motor companies have said they lost vehicle production because of riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng BL PREMIUM

Two more motor companies have confirmed they lost vehicle production in recent days because of riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

After previously refusing to confirm the shutdown, Nissan SA admitted on Tuesday that its Rosslyn, Tshwane, assembly plant had closed for three days after riots affected the supply of critical components...