National SA warned neighbours will turn to alternative transit links Main railway supplying Durban remains closed BL PREMIUM

The disruption of SA’s road, rail and port networks in KwaZulu-Natal in unprecedented looting, arson and violence may cause neighbouring countries to look at alternative options in East and West Africa, a freight specialist has warned.

State rail and port monopoly Transnet’s harbours in violence-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal are slowly recovering after days of disruption, but the key railway supplying Durban remains closed, the company said on Friday...