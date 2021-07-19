SA warned neighbours will turn to alternative transit links
Main railway supplying Durban remains closed
19 July 2021 - 05:00
The disruption of SA’s road, rail and port networks in KwaZulu-Natal in unprecedented looting, arson and violence may cause neighbouring countries to look at alternative options in East and West Africa, a freight specialist has warned.
State rail and port monopoly Transnet’s harbours in violence-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal are slowly recovering after days of disruption, but the key railway supplying Durban remains closed, the company said on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now