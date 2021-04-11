Companies / Industrials Tongaat not out of the woods yet as portfolio managers shun it BL PREMIUM

There have been some nail-biting moments on Tongaat Hulett’s road to recovery, and more still to come, as its struggle to slash debt is by no means over.

The share price reflects its journey out of the quagmire since years of inflated sales and asset valuations and escalating debt came to light in early 2019...