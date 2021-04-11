Tongaat not out of the woods yet as portfolio managers shun it
11 April 2021 - 19:19
There have been some nail-biting moments on Tongaat Hulett’s road to recovery, and more still to come, as its struggle to slash debt is by no means over.
The share price reflects its journey out of the quagmire since years of inflated sales and asset valuations and escalating debt came to light in early 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now