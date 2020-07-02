Companies / Industrials

Tongaat completes R220m sale of Namibian business to Bokomo

02 July 2020 - 10:36 karl gernetzky
A Tongaat Hulett sugar cane field. Picture: BLOOMBER/WALDO SWIEGERS
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Thursday Namibian competition authorities had approved the R220m sale of its sugar packaging and distribution business in that country to Bokomo.

The group announced in November it was seeking to sell the business, of which it holds 51%, as it aims to cut debt by R8.1bn by March 2021.

The group said in June it had agreed to sell an agribusiness in Eswatini for R375m.

The sale of its starch business to Barloworld is currently in dispute, with that company maintaining the Covid-19 pandemic is serious enough to trigger a clause allowing it to call off the deal. Tongaat disagrees, and the matter is before an independent third-party accountant.

Tongaat has been battling with years of operational underperformance and an accounting scandal, which has prompted a 95% fall in its share price over the past three years.

In morning trade on Thursday, the group’s share price was up 0.37% to R5.40.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Healthier Tongaat Hulett puts breach of JSE rules behind it

Fine of R7.5m was the largest penalty the exchange could impose, says shareholder activist Chris Logan
Companies
23 hours ago

Tongaat Hulett sells agribusiness in Eswatini for R375m

The sale of the country’s largest independent sugar estate comes as Tongaat seeks to reduce debt by R8.1bn by March 2021
Companies
2 weeks ago

Dispute over the sale of Tongaat’s starch business at an impasse

Barloworld may want out of the deal, saying the pandemic constitutes a material adverse change in the starch business’s value
Companies
3 weeks ago

