Hudaco ups dividend but warns of third-wave threat
The group says the disruptive effects of SA’s third wave are worse than the first two combined, except during the country’s initial level 5 lockdown
25 June 2021 - 08:53
Hudaco Industries, an importer of automotive, industrial and electrical products, has upped its interim dividend to above pre-pandemic levels amid strong demand from SA’s automotive, mining and agriculture sectors, but is bracing for the fallout from a third wave of Covid-19.
Announcing its results for the six months to end-May on Friday, the group said it was seeing greater staff infections and more disruptions in the third wave than in the first two combined, barring SA’s level 5 lockdown in 2020 that lasted just more than a month...
