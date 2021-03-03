Companies / Industrials Brikor buys 40% stake in Zingaro Holdings for R50m The deal comes as the group focuses on expansion and improving its BEE credentials as its financial position improves BL PREMIUM

Brick and coal group Brikor, which only regained its JSE listing in July after a seven-year suspension, has taken up a 40% shareholding in transport company Zingaro Holdings.

On Wednesday, Brikor — which is a supplier of building and construction materials, and also mines clay and coal — said it has acquired the stake in Zingaro, a business that provides multi-product road transportation services for bulk commodities, for R50m...