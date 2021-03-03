Brikor buys 40% stake in Zingaro Holdings for R50m
The deal comes as the group focuses on expansion and improving its BEE credentials as its financial position improves
03 March 2021 - 13:43
Brick and coal group Brikor, which only regained its JSE listing in July after a seven-year suspension, has taken up a 40% shareholding in transport company Zingaro Holdings.
On Wednesday, Brikor — which is a supplier of building and construction materials, and also mines clay and coal — said it has acquired the stake in Zingaro, a business that provides multi-product road transportation services for bulk commodities, for R50m...
