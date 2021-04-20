BEVERAGES
Coca-Cola bottler’s listing will add another blue chip to JSE
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa listing is set to hand investors ownership in the continent's largest bottler of non-alcoholic products
20 April 2021 - 05:29
The Coca-Cola Company will list its bottling unit in Amsterdam and on the JSE, a move that will hand investors ownership in Africa’s largest bottler of non-alcoholic products.
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), which packages 40% of Coca-Cola products sold on the continent and employs 16,000 people, became majority-owned by the Atlanta-based company in 2016 after AB InBev sold its stake following the brewer’s takeover of SABMiller...
