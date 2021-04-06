SAB’s new empowerment scheme to list in April
A digital meeting is scheduled for May 10 for shareholders to vote on reinvesting in SAB Zenzele Kabili
06 April 2021 - 18:43
SAB Zenzele Kabili, the new BEE scheme that will hold R5.4bn worth of AB InBev shares, will list on the JSE this month — a year late — after a crucial shareholder meeting was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
SAB Zenzele is the largest broad-based BEE scheme in the history of SA’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, with a total maturation value of R9.7bn...
