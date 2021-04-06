Companies / Industrials SAB’s new empowerment scheme to list in April A digital meeting is scheduled for May 10 for shareholders to vote on reinvesting in SAB Zenzele Kabili BL PREMIUM

SAB Zenzele Kabili, the new BEE scheme that will hold R5.4bn worth of AB InBev shares, will list on the JSE this month — a year late — after a crucial shareholder meeting was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

SAB Zenzele is the largest broad-based BEE scheme in the history of SA’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, with a total maturation value of R9.7bn...