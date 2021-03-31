Nampak bounces back due to international exports
The packaging company’s revenue climbed 1% year on year in the five months to end-February
31 March 2021 - 15:34
UPDATED 31 March 2021 - 17:50
Nampak, Africa’s largest packaging company, says its businesses have bounced back since SA exited the hard lockdown in June 2020 and restrictions eased in September.
CEO Erik Smuts said in a conference call on Wednesday that the group managed to mitigate the the challenges created by Covid-19 because its operations were diversified across a number of African countries and the company was able to exports products to different countries...
