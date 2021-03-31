Companies / Industrials Nampak bounces back due to international exports The packaging company’s revenue climbed 1% year on year in the five months to end-February BL PREMIUM

Nampak, Africa’s largest packaging company, says its businesses have bounced back since SA exited the hard lockdown in June 2020 and restrictions eased in September.

CEO Erik Smuts said in a conference call on Wednesday that the group managed to mitigate the the challenges created by Covid-19 because its operations were diversified across a number of African countries and the company was able to exports products to different countries...