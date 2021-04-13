Raubex divisions return to profitability
Annual headline earnings are expected to fall as a result of lockdown measures
13 April 2021 - 19:32
Raubex, one of the few companies to have been resilient in the decade-long slump in SA’s construction market, said on Tuesday that all three of its operating divisions have returned to profitability in the second half of its financial year, though this would not be enough to offset the poor performance in the first half, which was heavily affected by lockdown restrictions.
The company said in a trading update that its headline earnings per share for the year ended February are expected to drop 45%-65%, as a result of the lockdown measures, which were meant to control the spread of the Covid-19...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now